A Night Before the Race: Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 Celebrate Speed, Style, and Craft in Lagos

On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix, Glenfiddich in collaboration with Aston Martin Formula One™ transformed Lagos into a playground of precision, power, and artistry, blending whisky craftsmanship, performance engineering, and responsible luxury in one unforgettable night.

As the world turned its attention to the Singapore Grand Prix, Lagos became a fitting stage for a celebration of mastery and innovation. Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, in partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team, hosted ‘A Night Before the Race’, an exclusive experience held in Gamma Records facility, in Ikoyi Lagos.

Themed ‘The Night of Precision: Club 1959,’ the event captured the shared heritage of both brands - 1959 being the year Aston Martin made its debut in Formula 1, and a milestone in Glenfiddich’s long-standing pursuit of excellence. Guests were invited into a world where the sleek sophistication of Aston Martin met the timeless artistry of Glenfiddich, uniting two legacies built on precision, craftsmanship, and control.

“This collaboration celebrates mastery in every form, engineering, music, design, and whisky,” said Eddie Madaki, Meta Luxe Manager for William Grant & Sons in Nigeria.

Inside Gamma Records, the venue was transformed into a sensory experience bathed in amber lights and racing-inspired visuals. Every detail reflected the meticulous precision of Formula 1 performance and the artistry of whisky-making. The evening began with an intimate fine-dining journey, each course thoughtfully paired with Glenfiddich’s finest expressions, including the newly introduced Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old Single Malt, a symbol of craft and patience.

Taking center stage, Eddie Madaki unveiled the limited-edition 16-Year-Old, sharing the story of its creation, a unique commemorative Glenfiddich bottle drawn from an ultra-rare 1959 cask. The tasting embodied the spirit of innovation and excellence that both Glenfiddich and Aston Martin champion.

As the night unfolded, curated soundscapes by DJ Flo, DJ Casper Sandra, DJ Baggio, and Jinseoul guided guests through an immersive rhythm, from mellow sophistication to high-energy beats. Acrobatic performers brought movement and grace to the stage, mirroring the fluid precision of a Formula 1 race. In a show-stopping finale, Afrobeats superstar Runtown took the stage, his electrifying performance amplifying the fusion of speed, sound, and celebration.

“It felt like being inside a Formula 1 engine, precision everywhere, but with Lagos soul,” shared one guest after the performance.

Notable personalities, including Peruzzi, Fave, Ifeanyi Nwune, Larry Gaaga, Cross Nwachukwu, Frodd, Clarence Peters, and Chef Obeh, in were in attendance, blending Lagos’ creative pulse with global luxury culture. Their presence reflected a new generation of innovators who define sophistication on their own terms.

In keeping with Glenfiddich’s advocacy for responsible indulgence, the evening also echoed the brand’s ‘Spirit of Control’ message, a reminder that true mastery lies not just in the craft, but in the discipline it demands. Guests were encouraged to enjoy the moment responsibly, reinforcing the idea that luxury is not excess, but balance.

At its core, ‘A Night Before the Race’ was more than a pre-race celebration. It was a convergence of two worlds driven by passion and performance, a tribute to craftsmanship, speed, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. By merging whisky, music, and motorsport, Glenfiddich and Aston Martin F1 created a moment where heritage met innovation and mastery met momentum.

