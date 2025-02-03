8 Common money myths you should stop believing

Misconceptions can lead you astray, causing missed opportunities or costly mistakes.

To strengthen your financial future, below are eight common money myths you need to know:

Myth 1: Carrying a credit card balance improves your credit score

Contrary to popular belief, maintaining a balance on your credit card does not boost your credit score. In fact, the best practice is to use your card responsibly by making small purchases and paying off the full balance each month, thereby avoiding high interest and demonstrating financial discipline.

Myth 2: Buying a home is always better than renting

Homeownership offers benefits like equity building and potential property appreciation, but it isn’t the ideal solution for everyone. Renting can provide flexibility, lower upfront costs, and the freedom to relocate when needed. Depending on your lifestyle and financial goals, renting might be the more sensible option.

Myth 3: Save for retirement only after landing a high-paying job

Waiting to save for retirement until you earn a substantial income overlooks the power of compounding interest. Even modest contributions made early in your career can grow significantly over time. Starting in your twenties or early thirties, especially through tax-advantaged accounts like a Roth IRA, can set you up for a more secure retirement.

Myth 4: You must be completely debt-free before you start investing

While eliminating high-interest debt—especially credit card debt—is crucial, being entirely debt-free isn’t always realistic. Many individuals manage low-interest debts, such as mortgages or student loans, while still investing. Balancing debt repayment with investment contributions can accelerate your path to financial growth.

Myth 5: It’s normal to carry high amounts of debt

Credit is a tool that, when used wisely, can help you achieve major life goals. However, excessive debt is dangerous. Borrow only what is necessary, and maintain a healthy debt-to-income ratio to avoid long-term financial strain that can impede your progress.

Myth 6: Only the rich need a financial advisor

Financial advisors aren’t just for the wealthy. Regardless of your income, professional advice can be invaluable. Advisors help with budgeting, retirement planning, and tax strategies. Their guidance often pays for itself through smarter financial decisions and optimized investments.

Myth 7: You should close a credit card once it’s paid off

Closing a credit card may seem like a wise way to avoid overspending, but it can harm your credit score by reducing your overall available credit and increasing your credit utilization ratio. Keeping a paid-off card open and unused can benefit your credit profile over time.

Myth 8: Financial success requires luck or a windfall

Many believe that wealth is achieved solely through luck or a sudden financial windfall. In reality, long-term financial success is built on disciplined saving, smart investing, and careful planning. Consistent, informed decisions are the key drivers to financial stability and growth, not chance.