5 Best gift card trading platforms in Nigeria in 2025

It doesn't matter whether it's a birthday, Christmas or anniversary celebration. People tend to give their loved ones gift cards instead of traditional gifts these days.

Unfortunately, most people don't get to use up the balance of their gift cards. Some don't even get to use them at all. Do you have a gift card you no longer need? There's a way out.

You can sell your gift card for cash in a matter of minutes. But with so many apps available for selling gift cards in Nigeria, choosing the best can be overwhelming. No need to stress, though—we’ve done the work for you and rounded up the top gift card trading apps in Nigeria. Ready to check them out?

Best Platforms to Trade Gift Cards for Cash in Nigeria

The best platforms to sell your gift cards for cash in Nigeria are Cardtonic, Jeroid, Tbay, Beekle, and CardGoal.

Rank Platforms Supported Gift Cards Payout Speed Availability Notable Features 1 Cardtonic Apple, Steam Visa, iTunes, Google Play, etc. Almost Instantly. IOS, Android, and Web. Fast payouts, best rates, 24/7 customer support, reward points, and encrypted transactions. 2 Jeroid Amazon, Steam, Apple, etc. Within 10 minutes. IOS, Android and WhatsApp. Secured, 24/7 support, and high rates. 3 Tbay Razer, Visa, Mastercard, Steam, etc. Within minutes after verification. IOS, Android, Web and Telegram Mini App. Easy to use, daily rewards, and high rates. 4 Beekle Uber, Spotify, Google Play, eBay, etc. Almost instantly. IOS and Android. Reward systems, 24/7 customer support, and encrypted transactions. 5 CardGoal Walmart, Macy's, Sephora, eBay, etc. Almost instantly. IOS, Android and Web. Fast payouts, high rates, and easy to use.

1. Cardtonic:

We can't discuss the best apps to sell gift cards in Nigeria without mentioning Cardtonic—an authority in the gift card world. Over the years, Cardtonic has built a solid reputation in the gift card marketplace with excellent service delivery.

One thing that endears Cardtonic to many people is their competitive exchange rates. The platform ensures you get the best exchange rates whenever you want to convert your gift card to Naira. Why not maximise your earnings by selling those unused gift cards on Cardtonic?

That's not all. Whether you use an iOS or Android device, the Cardtonic app is available for your gift card needs. And if you'd rather trade your gift card on the web, the Cardtonic sleek website has got you covered.

Now, this is more exciting. Cardtonic puts so much effort into ensuring your assets and data stay safe. You can sell your gift card with confidence on the platform anywhere, anytime. Many thanks to the highest level of encryption put in place to safeguard users like you.

The platform accepts over 50 gift card brands. So whether you want to sell Google Play, Steam, Sephora, or Nordstrom gift cards, Cardtonic is just the right place.

Interestingly, you don't have to do much to sell your gift cards on Cardtonic. Visit the platform's official website or download the Cardtonic app and sign up. Verify your details, navigate to "Sell Gift Cards," choose the gift card category, and follow through.

2. Jeroid:

This is an Android app developed by JeroidNG LTD that allows users to sell gift cards in Nigeria. The app ensures seamless cross-border transactions by providing a platform to exchange gift cards for Naira on the go.

The trade process is hassle-free and swift, saving users from unnecessary stress. If you are looking for the best site to sell gift cards in Nigeria, it's Jeroid.

3. Tbay:

If you are looking for where to sell Google Play gift cards for cash in Nigeria or any gift card at all, Tbay is your best bet. The platform's customer service team is always ready to assist you with any issues.

Tbay also ensures you don't have to wait forever to receive cash for your gift cards. The transactions are processed instantly. You should try out the platform. It's fast, secure and fair.

4. Beekle:

Beekle is an innovative startup company with a focus on providing top-notch financial services in Africa. You can sell your unused gift cards for either Naira or USDT on the platform. Beekle boasts of advanced security measures, efficiency, and transparency.

If you want to sell your gift cards at competitive rates, Beekle is the answer. To top it all, your cash will reflect instantly in your wallet.

5. CardGoal:

Lastly, one of the best apps to sell gift cards in Nigeria is CardGoal. The platform is user-friendly and offers good exchange rates. If you are looking for where to get the best value for your gift cards, it's no other than CardGoal. You can trade your gift cards with the utmost confidence and faith in CardGoal. No ripping or scams. The platform has been in business for years and is trusted by many people.

Frequently Asked Questions About Where to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

1. What Are the Legit Sites to Sell Gift Cards?

The legit sites to sell gift cards are Cardtonic, Jeroid, Tbay, Beekle, and CardGoal. Cardtonic stands out as the best site due to the platform's fair exchange rates, top-notch security, and exceptional customer service.

2. What Is the Best App to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria?

Cardtonic is the best app to sell gift cards in Nigeria. You don't have to wait forever to get your cash, as the transactions are instant. You'll also get the best exchange rates on the market.

3. Can I Sell My Visa Gift Card Online in Nigeria?

Yes, you can. Platforms like Cardtonic let you sell your Visa gift card online in Nigeria. Just create an account, verify your basic information, tap "Sell Gift Cards," and select the gift card type and category.

Next, choose the exact card type within the category, enter the card amount, upload the card details, review the trade summary, and hit "Start Trade" to submit your transaction.

4. What Is the Best Gift Card Trading App with a High Rate?

Cardtonic is the best gift card trading app with a high rate in Nigeria. The platform ensures their customers get the best value for their gift cards at all times.

5. How Much Is a $100 Steam Gift Card?

As of the time of writing this guide, a £100 UK Steam physical gift card is worth ₦150,000 on Cardtonic. You can use the Cardtonic gift card rates calculator to know the real-time worth of any gift card in Nigeria.

Conclusion

Selling your unused gift cards is a great way to get quick cash. With top apps like Cardtonic, Jeroid, Tbay, Beekle, and CardGoal, converting your gift cards to cash should be a breeze.

Unfortunately, many bad actors in the gift card market are out to rip you off. That’s why it’s best to stick to the trusted apps listed in this guide. Good luck!