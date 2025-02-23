A new future of Nigerian Agriculture & food processing – TundeLaniran Farms

Five things you should know about the type of Nigerian food products entering your mouth.

If you do not want to use your money to buy rubbish into your own mouth, you must pay attention to the following when buying packaged food products.

Buy from brands with a clean processing facility, i.e. buy from facilities that are certified by NESREA (National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency) Make sure the brand’s products are NAFDAC certified and, if possible, SON & MANCAP certified. (An extra level of certification is an extra confirmation) Ensure that products are packaged in food-grade packaging bags Confirm that there are no additives and/or preservatives added Know that the food products are produced with love for you – the consumer and not only for profits

Before you get mad at me, I understand that it may be difficult for a regular Joe like you and I to find some of this information about the food products we consume;

This is why one company – TundeLaniran Farms – with the brand name – tundelaniranfoods is in existence today: So that you don’t have to worry about quality Nigerian food products to eat.

TundeLaniran foods give you so much peace of mind. Every time you consume any of their products, you can be assured that you are eating food produced with 100% care.

TundeLaniran Farms currently produces a wide range of flour and snack products that are sold in Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany, to name a few. To learn more about TundeLaniran Foods products, please click the link below.

And if you are a Nigerian home or an investor abroad, here is more juicy stuff for you. In addition to providing high-quality food products, TundeLaniran Farms owns farm estates in Oyo and Osun states of Nigeria, which sit on a combined 2000 acres of land.

In these farm estates, TundeLaniran’s experienced farm management team cultivates crops that serve as inputs for the food production unit.

Over the past 4 years, TundeLaniran Farm estates have opened to Nigerian individuals and companies who wish to invest in farming/agribusiness.

Thousands of Nigerians have already taken advantage of this to become farmland owners, while others have taken advantage of the amenities and experience in the farm estate to launch their own agribusiness.

A few important things to know about owning your own farmland inside TundeLaniran Farm Estates:

Your farmland will be secured because the farm management team is always on the ground, even if you are not. (this is important and invaluable)

Even if you just want to own farmland as an asset, You can enroll your farmland in the TundeLaniran Farm management program to earn passively while your land appreciates.

All your ownership documents up to the Certificate of Occupancy ( C of O ) level will be obtained for you by the TundeLaniran team, and it will be stress-free.

All lands in the farm estates are used for mixed purposes. Meaning they can be used for residential and/or commercial purposes as the area develops

You can purchase as many plots and acres as you wish. Discount prices are available for purchases of 5 acres and above.

The farm estates are not in the bush. You can drive your vehicles to your farmland.

Since seeing is believing, and I don’t want you to just take my word for it, check out the video about TundeLaniran Farms Estate, and you can thank me later.

So now that I have brought you useful information about eating good food products and agricultural investment, I have done my part, and the rest is up to you.

If you want more information about TundeLaniran Farms and all the nice things they are doing, you can reach TundeLaniran Farms directly through their:

WhatsApp messaging hotline: +2349122046601

Phone calls: +2348165023600, +2348148955422

_---_