Slow Down or Break Down: 5 simple ways to slow down when life gets too busy

With the economy raging and things becoming more difficult, it's now easier to get so lost in the hustle that we forget to find time to refresh. But of course, it only takes a while before we break down if we continue like this.

And if you break down, you'll be surprised by how quickly you'll be replaced in that hustle you're killing yourself for. I'm not saying you should take your foot completely off the pedal, but finding ways to slow it down can be all you need to refresh and refire.

Yes, it takes a bit of planning, but it's worth the effort, especially when you feel like your head will explode from all the work you're putting in.

Here are five simple hacks that can definitely help you slow down.

Connect authentically

Phones and technology are a blessing, but they can easily become distracting. The urge to constantly be on our phones and record our lives can distract us from real-life connections. Once in a while, it makes sense to turn our phones off altogether and engage those who are present and around us.

You don't know how much social interaction can do to your mental health. Don't worry; you can also pick up your phone and continue from where you stopped when your friend is gone.

Turn it down a gear

When life gets too busy, we often find ourselves doing everything way too fast. This includes eating, talking, working, etc. It is not ideal to stay in this state for long. A good way to regain yourself is to tone things down a notch and go slower intentionally. This way, you're easing off the pressure and inevitably changing the pace of life.

Learn to say no sometimes

You can't be everywhere doing everything at the same time. Even though your diary asks you to do everything to pursue your goals, you must know where to draw the line. Even if you're great at multitasking, you must reach a point where you'd have to push done tasks aside for another time.

Perhaps the meeting with the client can be delegated to someone else, or the lunch date can be pushed aside to another week.

Prioritise carefully

Yes, we've talked about not being able to do everything. But what should you do and what should you not? It boils down to being able to prioritise. Intentionally prioritise things like health, exercise, and healthy eating.

This way, you can pay daily attention to these things and not get carried away in the heap of work on your table.

Create memories