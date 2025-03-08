How to build confidence as ambitious woman & speak up at your workplace

Let's face it - confidence is one hell of an attribute, and as an ambitious woman, you need loads of it.

Well, the good thing is that it's like a muscle that keeps growing as you use it. For ambitious women in the workplace, speaking up confidently can open doors to new opportunities and career growth.

But let’s be honest, it's not as easy as it sounds, and that's why you need all the motivation you can get.

If you’ve ever hesitated before raising your hand in a meeting or struggled to assert yourself in conversations, don’t worry - you’re not alone. So many women have been here before.

Guess what; many of them learned to build their confidence over time.

ALSO READ: Women bear the brunt of virus fallout in workplace

Here are useful tips to help you build your confidence and finally become the woman you dreamed of becoming.

1. Start with a Power Pose

Before walking into that big meeting or presentation, strike a power pose - stand tall, hands on hips, feet firmly planted. This isn’t just a gimmick; research shows that body language influences confidence.

If you adopt strong, open postures, your brain (and everyone around you) will know that you mean business. So next time you need a boost, channel your inner Wonder Woman.

2. Know Your Stuff and Own It

Confidence comes from competence. The more you know about your field, the more comfortable you’ll feel speaking up. Stay informed, ask questions, and be prepared.

When you know your facts, you’ll naturally feel more secure in your ability to contribute. Bonus tip: If you’re caught off guard, don’t be afraid to say, “That’s a great question - I’ll follow up with more details.”

3. Speak Like You Mean It

Many women unconsciously undermine themselves with hesitant speech patterns - using words like “just,” “sorry,” or “I think” too often.

Instead of saying, “I just wanted to add…” say, “I’d like to add…” Small shifts in language make a big difference. Own your words. Say them with certainty.

ALSO READ: Women Are Sharing the Things They Wish Their Male Bosses and Colleagues Would Stop Doing

4. Find Support

Confidence grows in a supportive environment. Build relationships with colleagues who uplift you. Seek mentors who encourage you to speak up and celebrate your wins.

When you know someone has your back, it’s easier to take risks and voice your opinions. Plus, having allies means you can back each other up in meetings.

5. Practice, Practice, Practice