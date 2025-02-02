9 surprising benefits of drinking alcohol

Last week, I hooked up with a longtime friend, and we got talking about life and all that has been going on since the last time we saw each other. As we spoke, I suggested we get into a nearby bar where we could gist over a bottle of beer.

“I don't drink alcohol again,” her reply hit me like a bullet. As if realising how surprised I was, she began to tell me all the disadvantages of alcohol she knew. Well, I already know most of these things.

While we mostly pick on the disadvantages of drinking, we often fail to realize it has advantages, too. Our discussion prompted me to do some research, and guess what? I found out so many exciting benefits of drinking alcohol (as long as you do it in moderation).

So alcohol lovers - brace yourself because I'm about to give you a long list of benefits of drinking. But wait, before you start petitioning to replace the office water cooler with a beer keg, you should know that alcohol is only healthy when taken in small amounts.

So this is not a pass for you to go about opening every bottle and drinking every beer you see. That clear - let's jump right into the benefits.

Helps maintain your heart health . Remember, the keyword is moderate because heavy drinking can leave you prone to heart diseases.

Keeps you active. Moderate drinkers are far more likely to maintain a healthy exercise regimen than non-drinkers.

Brings out the social animal in you. Nothing bonds people better than a few drinks. So, a few bottles of liquor with a few friends can be the relief you need from a hectic work week.

Helps to boost your sex life. You know what intimacy can do to your sex life, and of course, alcohol can be the key to arousing intimacy. Besides, studies suggest that a daily glass of red wine can increase sexual desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women.

Helps the brain.

Helps to balance blood sugar levels. A glass of wine after dinner can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Enhanced mental well-being

Decrease in blood clothing.

Can improve your mood when the chips are down.