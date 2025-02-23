5 things you can do to prevent child abuse

Whether you're a parent or an adult in the life of a child, the last thing you'll want is for your child to come back with reports of abuse.

Abuse can affect a child in so many ways, but the most obvious effects are on them physically and psychologically.

That is why you must act from the moment you notice any abuse. You don't even have to be a parent to help abused children, especially since it doesn't require much.

Even the smallest things matter when it comes to dealing with child abuse. Here are some tips to help you handle and prevent child abuse.

Understand what child abuse is

Understanding that child abuse goes beyond physical and sexual maltreatment. While these are very important aspects of abuse, there's more.

The failure of parents and caregivers to provide basic needs such as food, clothing, and care are also forms of abuse. Understanding what constitutes child abuse and what doesn't can help you know where to start.

Understand the signs

It doesn't just stop in understanding what constitutes child abuse. You must also know the signs to look out for. Unexplained injuries are not the only signs to look out for.

Depression, anxiety, sudden change in sleeping and eating patterns, poor hygiene, inappropriate sexual behaviours, hostility, and silence are all signs of potential abuse.

Don't just sit and wait to be told. Look out for these signs and take action as soon as you notice them.

Teach children their rights

Children must also learn how to protect themselves. One of the first steps to protecting themselves is to know their right to safety. They should never think that abuse is their fault.

The more confident of their right they are, the easier it'll be for them to report any perceived signs of abuse.

Support prevention programs

These days, governmental and non-governmental organisations are setting up programs that are designed to prevent child abuse in schools and public place. You never can tell when or how these intervention programs will affect your kid or someone you know.

After all, preventing child abuse should involve collective efforts. So help wherever and whenever you can by volunteering or providing financial support.

Report abuse

If you ever witness a child being abused, report it to law enforcement agents or any agency in charge of such cases. Confront the abuser where possible and let them understand the wrong in what they're doing. Be firm and warn them against future occurrences.