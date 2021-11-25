United States Donates 398,970 More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Madagascar

This is the third vaccine donation to Madagascar from the American people. The United States donated 302,750 doses of the Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in July and an additional 336,000 Johnson&Johnson doses in October from the U.S. domestic supply.

“The United States will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight against this virus,” President Biden said in a June 3 statement.

The United States is sharing vaccine doses with nearly all African countries to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic. This effort is just one more example of our commitment to our African partners as we confront new waves of the pandemic.

The United States is working closely with the Government of Madagascar, like “mpirahalahy mianala,” to protect public health, and we will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.