RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

UN Security Council: Press Statement on the Situation in Somalia

Authors:

APO Importer

The Members of the Security Council were briefed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on the current situation in Somalia.

United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)
United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM)

The Members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the ongoing disagreement within the Somali Government and the negative impact on the electoral timetable and process. They urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, and underlined the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability in Somalia.

Recommended articles

The Members of the Security Council urged all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue for the good of Somalia and to prioritise the peaceful conduct of transparent, credible and inclusive elections within the agreed timelines and in accordance with the 17 September and 27 May agreements.

The Members of the Security Council urged the Federal Government and the Federal Member States to ensure that any political differences do not divert from united action against Al-Shabaab and other militant groups.

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed their respect for the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Media files

United Nations (UN)
United Nations (UN) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Gbajabiamila says IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators are no different from Boko Haram

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals he has dyslexia following fall-out with Nini

BBNaija 2021: Angel explains bizarre HOH games performance

NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

BBNaija 2021: I feel like a widow - Saskay on Jaypaul's eviction

How different is iPhone13 from iPhone 12?

Trending

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Arabian & African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC) 2021 at a glance: a sneak peek at the sessions and speakers set for this year's highly anticipated event

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC)

IOM Relocates Over 17,000 People Uprooted by Conflict in Northern Ethiopia to New Shelter

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Republic of Zimbabwe Deposits the Instrument of Ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA)

African Union (AU)