The Ambassador for regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean Zone calls on the Prime Minister

The Ambassador for regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean Zone, MrMarcel Escure,paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth,this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis. He was accompanied by theAmbassador of the Republic of France to Mauritius,Mrs Florence Caussé-Tissier.

In a statement, Mr Escure underlined that the meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth was cordial and discussions focused on bilateral and regional cooperation, post COVID-19 recoveries and other current issues.

He spoke of his intent to collaborate, as the current president of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and representative of the Republic of France at theIndian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), for the development of regional cooperation and the strengthening of partnerships post COVID-19 crisis in a bid to ensure health and economic recovery.

Moreover, the Ambassador underscored that he has presented the activities of the French chairmanship of the IOC to the Prime Minister and listened intently to the needs and expectations of Mauritiusvis-à-vis the IOC. From 1stJanuary 2022, both the French presidency of the IOC and the European Union will combine their means and efforts together to help in the economic recovery of the region as well as to address other major issues as regards maritime security and youth empowerment, he added.

Mr Escure also dwelt on how the Republic of Mauritius is well internationalised through its constructive participation in areas of dialogue and regional cooperation. Moreover, the Ambassador pointed out that theGovernment has established close collaborations with the IOC and the IORA, whose headquarters are located in the country.

As members of the IOC and the IORA, the goal of the French chairmanship is to enlarge activities and make them more concrete so as to build a resilient post COVID-19 Indian Ocean, he concluded.

