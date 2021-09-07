Redirecting Attention to Domestic Gas Utilization: The West African Gas Pipeline Serves as a Strategic Model for Emerging Gas Regions in Africa

The WAGP has significantly increased regional gas utilization, with the AfCFTA and the recent passage of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry (PIB) Bill only enhancing this trend. Rather than solely focusing on exports to international markets, WAGP operator West African Gas Pipeline Company – comprising a consortium including Chevon West African Gas Pipeline (36.9%), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (24.9%), Shell Overseas Holdings Limited (17.9%), Takoradi Power Company Limited (16.3%), Societe Togolaise de Gaz (2%) and Societe BenGaz S.A. (2%) - recognizes the value of increasing regional gas trade, with a high demand regional population and neighboring markets offering fundamental opportunities regarding exports. The WAGP is a clear example of the success of regional collaboration, and African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, taking place in Cape Town on the 9 th -12 th of November, will emphasize this.

In addition to the WAGP, there has been notable success in enhancing regional gas networks in the MSGBC region, comprising Mauritania, Senegal, the Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry. With major natural gas reserves discovered on the border of Senegal and Mauritania – estimated at 40 tcf - the region has been quick to develop a viable regional market and position Senegal as an African Gas Province. However, the region still requires significant investment if it to fully capitalize on its resources and establish sustainable gas transportation systems. Accordingly, there lies lucrative opportunities for international stakeholders looking at promising African markets, and AEW 2021 will serve as the platform for intra-Africa and global-African engagement.

In the meantime, the WAGP serves as an example for other gas-rich countries looking towards regional exports. The Southern African Development Community (SADC), for example, could significantly benefit from regional gas networks such as pipelines or other distribution systems. Countries such as Mozambique, with over 100 tcf of gas, and Tanzania, with over 57 tcf, could be established as regional gas hubs, with foreign investment directed towards infrastructure development serving as an enabler of regional gas utilization and distribution. SADC countries with no gas reserves such as Zimbabwe and Zambia can significantly benefit from regional networks, making use of alternative energy sources provided for by regional pipelines. Additionally, countries such as South Africa, which relies heavily on gas imports to sustain its growing economy, will benefit from a regional gas network.

Additionally, the Economic Community of Central African States (CEMAC) can also benefit from regional gas trade, with resource-rich countries such as Equatorial Guinea and Gabon serving as regional hubs. Rather than direct activities towards international exports, both Equatorial Guinea and Gabon can ensure a valuable source of revenue through regional exports, with growing demand in the entire region serving as an ideal target market. By prioritizing trade infrastructure and transportation systems, and targeting both regional and international investment accordingly, the CEMAC region can use gas a catalyst for regional energy and economic growth. Gas has the potential to not only drive energy access and regional integration, but to accelerate Africa’s energy transition on a large-scale basis and AEW 2021 in Cape Town serves to advance this trend. Potential deals will be signed in Cape Town to advance a lot of gas projects and power distribution.

“The WAGP offers significant opportunities for regional actors looking to increase the share of natural gas in their energy mix. Just because countries lack natural gas resources does not mean they cannot utilize the resource. By developing regional trade networks across the continent, made more effective through the AfCFTA and regulations such as the PIB, Africa can become the leading producer, distributor, and utilizer of natural gas, driving economic growth and the energy transition,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

In addition to promoting the WAGP and other pipeline opportunities across the continent, AEW 2021 is committed to introducing western technological pipeline solutions to emerging African markets, ensuring the uptake of modern infrastructure solutions that will advance energy sector growth and regional gas networks. Companies such as Galileo Technologies - a technology company focused on enhancing the production, transportation and consumption of natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen through unconventional solutions – will be promoted at AEW 2021, with the aim of increasing partnerships and regional developments. With operations in over 70 countries worldwide, and a commitment to improving client competitiveness and environmental quality, Galileo is keen on sharing their advanced technology with African stakeholders, providing transportation and distribution solutions to markets either without or formerly outside of gas transport systems.

As Africa’s premier energy event, AEW 2021 will promote regional gas networks, provide valuable engagement opportunities for African and international stakeholders, and introduce advanced technological solutions regarding companies such as Galileo to African projects. AEW 2021 is committed to African people, African energy, and African regional growth and will drive this narrative in Cape Town.

