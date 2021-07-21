Market volatility and global expansion drive INFINOX to half trillion mark

In late 2020, the company launched its innovative IX Social app - a mobile community trading platform that puts the world’s financial markets into the palms of the users' hands. It enables them to share knowledge, real-time trades and their experience with like-minded international traders from the IX Social community.

Regulated and licensed by South Africa’s FSCA and the United Kingdom’s FCA amongst other reputable financial authorities, Dany Mawas, Regional Director at INFINOX adds that this growth also comes as a result of the company’s increased global headcount, up by some 38%. “The pandemic also triggered market volatility which brought with it investment opportunities and a surge in investor demand. Since launching in the African market in 2020, and following recent regulatory approval in South Africa and Mauritius, we are now welcoming more African investors to our fast-growing and extensive client base.”

Mawa’s sentiments are echoed by INFINOX CEO Robert Berkeley, who adds that while 2020 was a year of change and challenges for the investment sector, INFINOX most certainly rose to the occasion.

“The rise in trading volumes to hit the $553-billion mark during somewhat of a trying year is an astounding milestone for the business. However, while we are very much a global business, we retain the agility, entrepreneurialism, and attention to client service that has helped us reach the levels of success that we enjoy today,” he explains. “The launch of our community trading app IX Social has brought the excitement and power of real-time trading to a whole new audience, and its popularity is fast becoming a cornerstone of our global growth.”

Mawas adds that the past year has seen INFINOX adapting its operations to comply with major regulatory changes within the UK and the EU. This means responding to the increased global demand to provide a seamless, intuitive trading platform that will bode well with the new African markets.

“Committed to the financial prosperity of traders in the continent, we see our expansion into African markets as an integral stepping stone for the success of African traders. This, coupled with our access to high levels of liquidity, has meant that we are well poised to tackle the challenges of 2021 and beyond,” concludes Mawas.

