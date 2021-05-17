Invest Africa and Absa Group announce strategic collaboration

The collaboration will include a programme of initiatives such as events, podcasts and reports, focused on the growth of business and investment in Africa and the development of sustainable finance. As trusted on the ground partners and an African diversified bank of significant stature, with the global connectivity to deliver Africa, Absa Group’s focus for the collaboration will centre on furthering local financial solutions in African markets, and growing the group’s market position both across the Continent and globally.

Karen Taylor, CEO of Invest Africa said, “The role of the financial services sector in driving economic development across Africa has never been more important than now. We are delighted to be able to support Absa Group as the leading African Retail, Corporate and Investment bank and to help the organisation realise its mission to provide sustainable access to financing across Africa.”

Cheryl Buss, Chief Executive of Absa International, commented , “As an authentically African bank with a deep understanding of the continent, we help clients build fit-for-purpose solutions that drive growth. As such, we are delighted to be collaborating with Invest Africa. Association with such a well-established organisation is a significant part of our commitment to act as a corridor to the continent and support international companies who are, or are interested in, conducting business in Africa.”

About Absa Group Limited: Absa Group Limited (‘Absa Group’) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa operates in 14 countries. The Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. Absa also has representative offices in Namibia and Nigeria, and securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States.

For further information about Absa Group Limited, please visit www.Absa.africa.

More about Invest Africa: Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform, using over sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide its members with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. Headquartered in London, Invest Africa also operates from three additional chapter cities: Johannesburg, New York and Dubai.

Our vision is to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key prospects on the continent. As a trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services and events. We believe that a responsible and profitable private sector has a crucial role to play in Africa’s development and aim to connect businesses across Africa and to support entry-level participants into the African investment ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: www.InvestAfrica.com.

