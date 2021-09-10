RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

IAEA Completes Nuclear Security Advisory Mission in Burkina Faso

Authors:

APO Importer

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts completed a nuclear security advisory mission in Burkina Faso today, which was carried out at the request of its Government.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The scope of the two-week International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) mission included the legislative and regulatory framework for the security of radioactive material, regulatory practices (licensing, inspections and enforcement) and coordination between all stakeholders involved in nuclear security. The conduct of the mission included a review of the security systems and practices in place at selected facilities. In August 2014, Burkina Faso ratified the 2005 Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM), and its incorporation into the country’s nuclear security regime was also included in the scope of the mission.

Recommended articles

The team observed that Burkina Faso has established a nuclear security regime with essential elements of the IAEA’s guidance on the fundamentals of nuclear security . The team offered recommendations and suggestions to support Burkina Faso in further enhancing and sustaining nuclear security. Good practices were identified that can serve as examples to other IAEA Member States to help strengthen their nuclear security activities.

The team included four experts from Lebanon, Niger, Senegal and the IAEA. They met in the capital Ouagadougou with officials from the Ministry of the Environment, as well as with representatives of other relevant ministries and governmental organizations, including the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, Gendarmerie, National Intelligence, National Police, Customs, Civil Protection and the National Radiation Protection and the Nuclear Safety Authority (ARSN). As part of the review, the team visited six facilities where radioactive sources are in use, including the Nantou Mining Company, two medical facilities, a construction laboratory and two research centres.

“The IPPAS team compared Burkina Faso’s nuclear security regime against the CPPNM and its 2005 amendment, the IAEA Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radiative Sources, and IAEA nuclear security guidance,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Security. “By hosting the IPPAS mission and following up on its findings, Burkina Faso demonstrates its strong commitment to nuclear security and its continued enhancement.”

“The IPPAS review mission findings will help us to strengthen our legislative and regulatory framework and to implement security upgrades at our facilities,” said Martial Zoungrana, Director National at ARSN. “The recommendations and suggestions of the IPPAS mission will contribute to improving the nuclear security regime of Burkina Faso, and we will do our best to implement these recommendations in close cooperation with IAEA”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Video of Legon student moaning loud goes viral as roommate films shock on her face (WATCH)

'I'll scatter everything' - Annie Idibia threatens as 2Face Idibia flees to the United States

Sarkodie mounts search for farmer who rapped his political songs word for word (WATCH)

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

5 reasons breasts sag

'I am not a fan of her, but you are a pig' - Georgina Onuoha drags Tonto Dikeh's ex, Prince Kpokpogri

BBNaija 2021: Boma and I never had sex - Tega on under sheet video in [Pulse Interview]

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Trending

Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Ahead of Africa Oil Week in November 2021

Africa Oil Week

Kenyan Cabinet Secretaries Hon. John Munyes and Hon. Charles Keter Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Development Bank of Southern Africa to partner with Invest Africa to generate sustainable finance for Africa

Invest Africa

UNESCO Director-General to attend International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme in Africa

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)