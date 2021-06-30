GE Healthcare partners with the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo to help efforts to fight COVID-19

GE Healthcare will equip 82 sites around the country with innovative mobile X-ray & ECG technology and will work collaboratively with users to ensure they are fully trained on how to get the best out of the equipment and provide the highest quality of care for their patients.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate on this project. These technologies will be a key asset in our fight against Covid-19 and to improve access and quality of care for patients across the country” says Dr Baabo Kubuya, Coordinator of the Management Unit of the Healthcare System Development Project (UG-PDSS).

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Ministry of Health on this excellent example of care innovation aimed at improving health outcomes for the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo. We look forward to working closely with local healthcare professionals to help them fully realize the benefits for their patients of this potentially life-saving medical equipment" says Martial Kouadio, Regional Projects Sales Manager for GE Healthcare.

