Energy Capital & Power, Kanflooens Partnership to Strengthen U.S.�-Africa Energy Investment Opportunities

The strategic partnership allows ECP to leverage Kanflooens’ expertise in building and facilitating deals in the African and U.S. energy sector, while establishing Kanflooens’ Founding Partner, Ngozi Onyejekwe, as a member of the ECP organizing team. Onyejekwe will facilitate meetings and set up deals between U.S. and African firms, representing ECP on the ground in Lagos, Abuja, Houston and other key U.S. locations.

“Kanflooens is excited to partner with ECP on this inaugural USAEF event, to share content, shape the narrative about Africa engage the global community and turn these into positive investments for Africa. The USAEF will provide the space for candid conversations; best practice scenarios and actionable learnings; and insights into technology and innovation. Critically, it will provide the platform to drive investment and establish a solid roadmap that addresses the entire energy value chain,” stated Ngozi Onyejekwe, Founding Partner, Kanflooens.

USAEF 2021 will focus on the energy transition; energy storage and battery metals; Africa’s place in global energy supply chains; gas as a vital fuel for the energy transition and development; the ongoing role of petroleum resources; and repositioning the U.S. as the primary partner of choice for African energy developers. With numerous opportunities present across the entire African energy value chain, ECP’s partnership with Kanflooens represents an important step in creating new connections between American and African stakeholders.

“USAEF 2021 represents a call to action for U.S. energy companies to take advantage of African investment opportunities, across the energy value chain, and participate in the continent’s economic transformation. By drawing on Kanflooens’ expertise, and utilizing the company’s influential position and valuable network, ECP is directing attention to America’s role in Africa’s future, advancing an agenda of sustainable, long-term investment and relations,” says James Chester, Senior Director, ECP.

To learn more about U.S.-Africa energy investment opportunities, and to find out more information regarding sponsorship opportunities at USAEF 2021, visit www.USAfricaEnergy.com or contact James Chester at james@energycapitalpower.com .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Media files