Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics for Republic of South Africa (03 August 2021)

A total of 45 312 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with8 988 new cases, which represents a 19.8% positivity rate. A further 555 COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 72 992 to date.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
