Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Update (29 July 2021)

Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 1,167 Positives: 35 Banadir: 19 Puntland: 15 Somaliland: 1 Male: 16 Female: 19 Recovered: 68 Death: 5 Total Positive Cases: 15,358 Total Recovery: 7,498 Total Death: 809

Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia
