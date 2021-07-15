RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Updates (14 July 2021)

Total cases: 50,742 (+934) Recovered: 35,582 (+1,015) | 70% Active cases: 14,553 In critical condition: 74 Tests: 1,744,198 (+5,324) Test positivity rate: 17.5% Vaccinated: 401,160 (+3,104) Deaths: 607 (+9) } 1.2%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

