Coronavirus - Mali: United States Donates COVID-19 Vaccines for Mali

The U.S. Embassy in Bamako, Mali, announces the donation by the United States Government of151,200doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. government’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The donatedvaccinesare part ofthe U.S.pledgetoinitially provide at least 25 million dosesto Africa. The U.S. government coordinatedclosely with the African Union and African public health authorities on the country allocations. Thevaccine dosesarrived via COVAX in Bamako, Mali, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and were delivered to the Ministry of Health and Social Development. USAID is working with Mali’s Ministry of Health, UNICEF, GAVI, and WHO on plans for their distribution and usage among Mali’s most vulnerable citizens.