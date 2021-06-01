Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (31 May 2021)
New Cases: 3 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,338 Active Cases: 335 Total Recovered: 32,616 (7 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 8 (1 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 246,232 (207 New) Total Deaths: 1,155 (0 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: 355,118 (25 New)
