Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 September 2021)

New Cases: 26 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,363 Active Cases: 6,865 Total Recovered: 52,005 (165 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 60 (6New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 8 Total Test Conducted: 401,808(519 New) Total Deaths: 2,261 (5New)

Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 509, 683(3,300New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 239,254(1,325New) Full Dose Johnson &amp; Johnson: 234,189(819New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 473,443(2,144New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

