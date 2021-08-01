RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (31 July 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,457 Cases: 341 Severe Cases: 223 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 67

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Total: Laboratory Test: 3,019,053 Active Cases: 12,478 Total Cases: 280,365 Total Deaths: 4,385 Total Recovery: 263,500 Total Vaccinated: 2,217,097

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

