Total: Laboratory Test: 3,013,596 Active Cases: 12,214 Total Cases: 280,024 Total Deaths: 4,383 Total Recovery: 263,425 Total Vaccinated: 2,216,338
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (30 July 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,114 Cases: 395 Severe Cases: 229 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 33
