African Petroleum Standards Carry Weight for U.S. Foreign Investors

The American Petroleum Institute (API), for its part, serves as a critical partner in this process. As the largest U.S. trade association for the oil and natural gas industry, the organization represents nearly 600 corporations involved in production, refining, distribution and other segments along the petroleum industry value chain. API’s mission is to promote safety across the global industry and influence public policy in support of a robust U.S. oil and gas sector.

Leading the panel, “The Energy Investor Roundtable: Global Standards and Best Practices,” API has signed on as a sponsor of the upcoming U.S.-Africa Energy Forum 2021, a two-day event highlighting investment and partnership opportunities across the African energy value chain and repositioning the U.S. as the primary partner of choice, taking place in Houston, on December 9-10. Among other key objectives, the session will tackle how to create an enabling environment for future energy investment; anticipated merger and acquisition activity; the role of government commitments and private sector input in implementing best practices; and the impact of key legislation on mitigating perceived risk.

API has been active in promoting international petroleum standards and management systems across African petroleum markets, specifically building a three-year plan to harmonize standards in the West African region.

Energy Capital & Power – in partnership with the African Energy Chamber’s U.S.-Africa Committee – invites U.S. companies, investors and organizations to participate in the first-ever U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) (December 9-10, 2021, Houston, Texas), introducing American companies to African opportunities. To learn more about how U.S. firms can advance the agenda of sustainable, long-term investment in African energy, please visit www.EnergyCapitalPower.com . To sponsor, speak or attend USAEF 2021, please contact Senior Director James Chester at james@energycapitalpower.com .

