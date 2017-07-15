Home > World >

LGBT :  Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoul

LGBT Gay rights supporters parade amid rain, protests in Seoul

Thousands of people celebrated gay rights with song, dance and a march in Seoul Saturday, amid rain and boisterous protests by conservative Christians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In last year's parade on June 28, 2015 participants dance and wave banners as part of the 'Korea Queer Festival' in Seoul play

In last year's parade on June 28, 2015 participants dance and wave banners as part of the 'Korea Queer Festival' in Seoul

(AFP/File)

LGBT Foreigners banned as Singapore holds gay-rights rally
LGBT Taiwan's gay marriage ruling raises hopes across Asia
In Indonesia 2 men caned for gay sex before jeering crowd
In Florida One year after Orlando shooting, 'Angels' fight hatred
LGBT Taiwan top court rules in favour of gay marriage
LGBT Taiwan court rules in favour of gay marriage in Asia first
LGBT Russia's Lavrov says 'no facts' on Chechnya gay persecution
In Malaysia Govt offers up to $1,000 for best 'gay prevention' video
In Turkey Police break up Gay Pride protest in Istanbul
Prison to WorldPride 40 years of gay activism in Spain
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thousands of people celebrated gay rights with song, dance and a march in Seoul Saturday, amid rain and boisterous protests by conservative Christians.

Religious South Koreans have been a loud fixture at the annual parade for years, holding a rival anti-homosexuality rally while trying to physically block the march.

Some 2,000 police troops lined up around a square outside the City Hall, where revellers gyrated and waved flags as scantily-clothed performers sang and danced on the stage.

Across the street hundreds of Christians chanted slogans, calling homosexuality a "sin" and urging homosexuals to "return to Jesus Christ".

Their presence is the most visible display of intolerance towards sexual minorities in the tradition-bound society, where religious belief is widespread and many homosexuals stay in the closet due to fear of discrimination and social isolation.

Homosexuality is not illegal in South Korea. But gay, lesbian or transgender rights remain politically unpopular

But festival-goers took the protest in their stride.

The crowd, estimated to be some 10,000, later paraded through the centre of Seoul, carrying banners and rainbow flags, with many swaying on open truck beds.

Meghan Lefevre from California, said: "I am happy that they (police) are here to make us feel protected. Not every country will do that. So I am very happy that it's a safe environment."

Gay rights activists say that some progress has been made in recent years, with surveys showing increasing tolerance, particularly among young people, and participation at Pride surging since the first parade in 2000, when only 50 attended.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea, a state rights watchdog, and the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism -- the country's biggest Buddhist sect -- are taking part this year for the first time.

"Buddha has taught us everyone, regardless of his or her sexual orientation, can attain perfect enlightenment. Sexual minorities must not be indiscriminated against", said Hyo Rok, a senior nun and professor at the Seoul University of Buddhism.

But the event's growing profile has unnerved South Korea's conservative Protestant church groups, which have millions of followers, enormous political lobbying power, and see homosexuality as a psychological illness to be "healed".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Thai 'Girls as dessert': Sex scandal exposes grim traditionbullet
3 Queen Elizabeth II Britain welcomes Spanish royals but Gibraltar...bullet

World

Venezuelan opposition activists protest in Caracas on July 10, 2017, demonstrations that have persisted for almost four months and left nearly 100 people dead
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela opposition holds vote to rattle President
Britian's former Prime Minsiter Tony Blair won a Labour record of three straight general elections, having shifted the party from the left towards the centre ground.
Tony Blair Ex British PM says EU would level with UK on mass migration
With tens of thousands of arrests and sackings since the failed coup 12 months ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cemented his grip on power buoyed by an April referendum success
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey marks year since 'epic' defeat of coup plotters
Cuban President Raul Castro has criticized President Donald Trump's partial rollback of his predecessor Barack Obama's rapprochement with the communist island
Raul Castro Cuba President warns of "a setback" in US relations