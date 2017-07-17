All the dazzling pics from Busayo Makinwa & Stian Fossengen's #stabieverafter traditional wedding.
Busayo Makinwa and her Norwegian beau, Stian Fossengen looked every part the gorgeous couple in their blue attires with the bride especially dazzling in a royal blue iro and buba by Foradora Fabrics.
Her outfit was blinged out with Swarovski crystals, and she had a plain ipele and gele alongside a beaded neck-piece to complete the traditional Yoruba bridal look.
The groom was also in full majestic elegance as he rocks a well-made royal blue agbada for the occasion.
Of course sisters of the bride, Toke and Ope Makinwa were present, with other celebrity faces such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tiwa Savage, Lola OJ, Waje, Gbemi Olateru, and others.
