Home > Weddings >

Toke Makinwa :  Official photos from OAP's sister's traditional wedding

Toke Makinwa Official photos from OAP's sister's traditional wedding

All the dazzling pics from Busayo Makinwa & Stian Fossengen's #stabieverafter traditional wedding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image

Toke Makinwa OAP's sister's Traditional wedding is lit AF
Mike Adenuga Billionaire's daughter weds in Royal Ascot themed ceremony
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Picture-perfect moments from their children's wedding
Same-sex Weddings Couple tie the knot in Britain's first ever gay Muslim wedding
Ciara Singer celebrates first wedding anniversary in style
Engagements This old couple's prewedding photos will make you smile
Mike Adenuga Photos from billionaire's daughter's traditional wedding
Yomi Casual Popular stylist proposes to bae with a gorgeous diamond ring
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' kids wed in a grand ceremony in Abeokuta
Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic Couple celebrate first wedding anniversary with lovely memories
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toke Makinwa's sister, Busayo had her traditional wedding over the weekend at the Civic Center, VI, and it was an exciting, talk-of-the town affair!

Busayo Makinwa and her Norwegian beau, Stian Fossengen looked every part the gorgeous couple in their blue attires with the bride especially dazzling in a royal blue iro and buba by Foradora Fabrics.

Official photos from Toke Makinwa's sister's traditional wedding play Busayo and Stian cut their wedding cake (Foradora Fabrics / Instagram)

Her outfit was blinged out with Swarovski crystals, and she had a plain ipele and  gele alongside a beaded neck-piece to complete the traditional Yoruba bridal look.

ALSO READ: Mike Adenuga's daughter weds in Royal Ascot themed ceremony

The groom was also in full majestic elegance as he rocks a well-made royal blue agbada  for the occasion.

Official photos from Toke Makinwa's sister's traditional wedding play Busayo Makinwa the bride is blinged out with Swarovski Crystals in this attire by Foradora Fabrics (Bisi Daniels Photography)

Of course sisters of the bride, Toke and Ope Makinwa were present, with other celebrity faces such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tiwa Savage, Lola OJ, Waje, Gbemi Olateru, and others.

Official photos from Toke Makinwa's sister's traditional wedding play Toke and Ope Makinwa, sisters of the bride (Foradora Fabrics / Instagram)

 

You can get the full wedding gist here and get all the gorgeous guests and looks in the gallery below!

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Toke Makinwa OAP's sister's Traditional wedding is lit AFbullet
2 Mike Adenuga Billionaire's daughter weds in Royal Ascot themed ceremonybullet
3 Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Politicians' kids wed in a grand...bullet

Weddings

Anna Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger wed in Venice, Italy, July 2016.
Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic Couple celebrate first wedding anniversary with lovely memories
Jahed and Sean tie the knot in what is Britain's first Muslim gay wedding
Same-sex Weddings Couple tie the knot in Britain's first ever gay Muslim wedding
Why hire serving ladies, when guests can easily pick up desserts from the bride's dress
Bridal Fashion 11 weirdest wedding gowns ever designed
Ayomide Amosun and Oladipo Dabiri-Erewa's colourful wedding in Abeokuta
Ibikunle Amosun, Abike Dabiri-Erewa Picture-perfect moments from their children's wedding