Toke Makinwa's sister, Busayo had her traditional wedding over the weekend at the Civic Center, VI, and it was an exciting, talk-of-the town affair!

Busayo Makinwa and her Norwegian beau, Stian Fossengen looked every part the gorgeous couple in their blue attires with the bride especially dazzling in a royal blue iro and buba by Foradora Fabrics.

Her outfit was blinged out with Swarovski crystals, and she had a plain ipele and gele alongside a beaded neck-piece to complete the traditional Yoruba bridal look.

The groom was also in full majestic elegance as he rocks a well-made royal blue agbada for the occasion.

Of course sisters of the bride, Toke and Ope Makinwa were present, with other celebrity faces such as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Tiwa Savage, Lola OJ, Waje, Gbemi Olateru, and others.