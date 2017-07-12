Oyinda Adenuga and Ade Abayomi Olufeko have tied the bridal knot on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

The couple's ceremony held just few days after their low-key traditional wedding / engagement ceremony on July 6.

Their white wedding appears to be just as low-key as the traditional, with pretty little details known about the ceremony so far.

A report on Linda Ikeji's Blog claims the ceremony was a Royal-Ascot-themed affair.

While a request was made for guests to not share photos on social media, photos from the lush-looking party still got out.

Check out the gallery below for a sneak-peek into what a billionaire's wedding party looks like!