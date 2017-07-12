Home > Weddings >

Mike Adenuga :  Billionaire's daughter weds in Royal Ascot themed ceremony

Oyinda Adenuga weds Ade Abayomi Olufeko in lush Banana Island nuptials.

Oyinda Adenuga weds Ade Abayomi Olufeko in Banana Island nuptials.

Oyinda Adenuga and Ade Abayomi Olufeko have tied the bridal knot on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

The couple's ceremony held just few days after their low-key traditional wedding / engagement ceremony on July 6.

Unofficial photos from Oyinda Adenuga and Ade Abayomi Olufeko's Banana Island wedding. play The ceremony had a Royal-Ascot theme (LIB)

 

Their white wedding appears to be just as low-key as the traditional, with pretty little details known about the ceremony so far.

ALSO READ: Ibikunle Amosun's daughter & Abike Dabiri's son wed in Abeokuta

A report on Linda Ikeji's Blog claims the ceremony was a Royal-Ascot-themed affair.

Unofficial photos from Oyinda Adenuga and Ade Abayomi Olufeko's Banana Island wedding. play What the hall looked like when Oyinda Adenuga and Ade Abayomi Olufeko married in Banana Island (LIB)

 

While a request was made for guests to not share photos on social media, photos from the lush-looking party still got out.

Check out the gallery below for a sneak-peek into what a billionaire's wedding party looks like!

