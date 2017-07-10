Home > Pulse Tech >

You can now get a .Africa domain for your website

DotAfrica You can now get a .Africa domain for your website

Administration of the domain in Africa is carried out by a South Africa-based non-profit called ZA Central Registry.

  • Published:
DotAfrica domain play

DotAfrica domain

(Innovation Village)

AppsAfrica Innovation Awards Applications are now open to find the best in mobile & tech
#PEBECHack Team Rhapsody wins N1 million in FG's business hackathon
Etisalat CBN orders banks to hands-off, "We've paid 50% of loan" - telco
Foreign Investment FG has partnered with Microsoft to bring in more investors to Nigeria
Ayele Nigeria’s first audio meme app is a lot of fun
Network Failure The crappy internet you’ve been experiencing may be over sooner than expected
Mobile Theft Traders in Computer village are launching a database for tracking stolen phones
Broadband Deployment Nigeria ranks 114 in global Internet speed ranking
Solar Power Lumos is partnering with MTN to give you 24/7 electricity via your mobile phone
Digital Storytelling African filmmakers are exploring Virtual Reality to tell compelling stories
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As of this moment, anyone that wants a .Africa domain name for their business, or website, can get one. 

The address went live in February 2017, following ICANN’s (they are the organization in charge of these things) February 15 launch of the top level domain for Africa.

Don't take security lightly when it comes to your business, or anything for that matter. play

Don't take security lightly when it comes to your business, or anything for that matter.

(Forbes)

 

Administration of the domain in Africa is carried out by a South Africa-based non-profit called ZA Central Registry.

ALSO READ: African filmmakers are exploring Virtual Reality to tell compelling stories

The company’s CEO Lucky Masilela says the dotAfrica domain name allows for the acquisition of valuable “online real estate” in a fast-growing high potential market.

Lucky Masilela, ZICR CEO play

Lucky Masilela, ZICR CEO

(ITNewsAfrica)

 

The domain works on a “first come, first serve” setup, so you might have to hurry if you are interested in securing the domain of your choice. 

What do you think about Africa’s own internet domain name? Cool or not? Let us know in the comments section below. 

More

Solar Power Lumos is partnering with MTN to give you 24/7 electricity via your mobile phone
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company may get sold if it doesn't fix up in...bullet
2 Privacy Why you should be careful with Snapchat’s new “Snap Map” featurebullet
3 Etisalat Nigeria Is Aliko Dangote about to take over troubled...bullet

Pulse Tech

Nigeria Customs Service
E-auction Portal The Customs service's site is down, but people are winning bids
Nokia 3.
Smartphone Nigeria, you can buy the new Nokia 3 now!
Excel
Microsoft Best Excel 2007 tutorials
US chipmaker Qualcomm has filed fresh legal actions against Apple alleging patent infringement and asking for a US import ban on any iPhones that unfairly use Qualcomm technology
Qualcomm Telecoms company steps up legal battle with Apple, asks iPhone ban