You can now get a .Africa domain for your website

As of this moment, anyone that wants a .Africa domain name for their business, or website, can get one.

The address went live in February 2017, following ICANN’s (they are the organization in charge of these things) February 15 launch of the top level domain for Africa.

Administration of the domain in Africa is carried out by a South Africa-based non-profit called ZA Central Registry.

ALSO READ: African filmmakers are exploring Virtual Reality to tell compelling stories

The company’s CEO Lucky Masilela says the dotAfrica domain name allows for the acquisition of valuable “online real estate” in a fast-growing high potential market.

The domain works on a “first come, first serve” setup, so you might have to hurry if you are interested in securing the domain of your choice.

What do you think about Africa’s own internet domain name? Cool or not? Let us know in the comments section below.