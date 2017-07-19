Igbonla Kidnap :  Commissioner of Police says abducted students are fine

Having spent 56 days in the custody of their abductors, the Police have said that the six abducted students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe are fine.

While briefing the press on Tuesday, July 18 at the command headquarters in Ikeja, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni said the police are working and are committed to reuniting the students with their parents.

The Police CP said, “I want to tell you that the children are fine. We will continue to intensify efforts with a view to ensuring that the children are reunited with their parents."

The six students who are still in captivity are Peter Jonah, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi, Pelumi Philips and Farouq Yusuf.

Commending the parents for their support and understanding, Owoseni assured them of the return of their children.

“I want us to continue with the understanding that the main objective of all of us is to successfully reunite these children with their parents. With your support and prayers, the children will be reunited with their parents.”

Meanwhile, the militant had reportedly collected a total sum of N31 Million to release the students but refused to grant them freedom.

The six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe were kidnapped in their school on Thursday, May 25 by armed militants.