Home > Student Pulse >

Igbonla Kidnap :  Commissioner of Police says abducted students are fine

Igbonla Kidnap Commissioner of Police says abducted students are fine

The Police CP commended the parents for their patience and understanding and assured them of the return of their children.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sympathisers and Parents of the six Kidnapped students in the school. play

Sympathisers and Parents of the six Kidnapped students in the school.

(TVCnews)

Men's Roundtable Kidnapped Lagos students: Is this another Chibok situation?
Lagos Model College Kidnap Governor Ambode feels 'terribly inadequate' about kidnapped students
In Lagos Endless wait by parents of abducted pupils despite payment of N31m ransom
Lagos Model College, Kankon We're coming for your students, kidnappers send letter to school
Lagos Model College Kidnap We will hear good news soon, Police chief says
Kidnapped Lagos Students AIG says they will soon be freed
Strong Men Panic as kidnappers write letter to another Lagos school
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Having spent 56 days in the custody of their abductors, the Police have said that the six abducted students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe are fine.

While briefing the press on Tuesday, July 18 at the command headquarters in Ikeja, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni said the police are working and are committed to reuniting the students with their parents.

The main gate of Lagos State Model College, Igbona. play

The main gate of Lagos State Model College, Igbona.

 

The Police CP said, “I want to tell you that the children are fine. We will continue to intensify efforts with a view to ensuring that the children are reunited with their parents."

The six students who are still in captivity are Peter Jonah, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi, Pelumi Philips and Farouq Yusuf.

Commending the parents for their support and understanding, Owoseni assured them of the return of their children.

A parent of one of the kidnapped students of Lagos Model College Igbonla, protesting at Alausa play

A parent of one of the kidnapped students of Lagos Model College Igbonla, protesting at Alausa

(Punch)

 

“I want us to continue with the understanding that the main objective of all of us is to successfully reunite these children with their parents. With your support and prayers, the children will be reunited with their parents.”

Meanwhile, the militant had reportedly collected a total sum of N31 Million to release the students but refused to grant them freedom.

ALSO READ: The full story of how Militants kidnap six students

The six pupils of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe were kidnapped in their school on Thursday,  May 25 by armed militants.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Content Quality Associate at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 BSC, HND FG stops discrimination between degree holdersbullet
2 WAEC Council releases 2017 exam results with high pass ratesbullet
3 2017 Batch 'A' Stream II NYSC announces date for commencement of...bullet

Student Pulse

A N200,000 fine may soon be introduced as penalty against examination malpractices
Early Criminal JSS1 student confesses to cheating in exams, vows never again
Students protesing at Uniabuja Gate
UNIABUJA University wants FG to ban herdsmen from school premises
Gov. Dave Umahi
In Ebonyi Govt to close down unapproved private schools
Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Registrar.
JAMB Exam body remits over N5b to FG, says it is highest amount in 40 years