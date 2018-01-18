news

Sport is once again bringing people together following the diplomatic breakthrough which will allow North and South Korean athletes to march under a unified flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Following talks at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on Wednesday, January 17, the unification ministry announced a range of joint activities between North and South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Ice hockey players from both countries will form a single team and compete in the games which commences in February 2018 in Pyeongchang .

Their skiers will train together at a resort in North Korea before the games.

For the opening and closing ceremonies performers from the two countries will also hold joint cultural events.

The Korean Unification Flag features a blue silhouette of the peninsula and outlying islands.

Not the first time

This is not the first time this is happening, at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships, the two countries marched under the flag.

It has also happened at several sporting events since then and most recently at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy.