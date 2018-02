news

Nigeria's Ice Blazers of Skeleton athlete Simi Adeagbo and Bobsled team Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, have made history by parading the country's flag at the Winter Olympics for the first time.

At the opening ceremony of the Olympics, Nigeria's representatives at the global events wore cultural attires with the colours (green and white) of the country, as Ngozi Onwumere was selected to carry the country's flag.

This is the first time Nigeria will be competing at the Winter Olympics, and Nigeria will take part in the Bobsled and Skeleton women categories.

President Buhari assures Winter Athletes