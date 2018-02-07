Home > Sports > More >

Nigeria to face Australia, Turkey and Argentina at FIBA World Cup

D’Tigress Nigeria to face Australia, Turkey, Argentina at FIBA World Cup

Nigeria know their group opponents for the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup

D'Tigress are to play Australia, Turkey and Argentina at the FIBA Womens World Cup
Nigeria's women basketball team D'Tigress are to face Australia, Turkey and Argentina at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup.

D’Tigress who won the Women's African Basketball Championship, are one of Africa’s two representatives at the World Cup.

The Women’s World Championship will take place in Spain from Saturday, September 22 to Sunday, September 30 2018.

FIBA Women's World Cup play FIBA Wome's World Cup draw (FIBA)

 

Nigeria’s women team will not join D’Tigers who will be participating at the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The tournament Draw was held at Teatro Leal, San Cristobal de la Laguna in the host country Spain, and in attendance were basketball dignitaries and stakeholders.

 

Star Player Evelyn Akhator spoke about the draw and the Nigeria’s opponents at the tournament.

 “I think it will be a great outing for us being drawn alongside Australia, Turkey and Argentina.

“I have watched the Turkish national team play and I am confident that we will surmount them. On the other hand Australia and Argentina, we will give a good fight with all hopes of winning,” she said

D’Tigress have missed the last two editions of the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2010, and will hope to do better than performance at the 2006 edition where they lost all their group games at the tournament only to finish 16 after the classification game.

