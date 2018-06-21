Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles supporters deny trying to bring Chickens to stadium

World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters deny trying to bring Chickens to stadium

Chicken are not part of our prayers, Super Eagles supporters deny accusations.

  • Published:
Supporters of the Super Eagles of Nigeria have denied trying to bring chickens to the stadium for the country’s games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play (Ayola Tv)
Supporters of the Super Eagles of Nigeria have denied trying to bring chickens to the stadium for the country’s games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian supporters were reported to have made a request to bring chickens to the stadium by several media outlets as a means of good luck.

According to the reports Kaliningrad's minister for culture and tourism Andrei Yermak, said, "It was explained to the fans that according to safety regulations, it is not permitted to enter the stadium with live animals.”

Supporters of some African countries have included the use of animals as part of their tradition for their teams.

The supporters have however come out to dispel the reports associating bringing a chicken to the stadium.

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position. play The Super Eagles supporters have denied claims that they tried to bring chickens to the stadium

 

In a report by Kwese ESPN, the Nigerian Eagles Supporters (NESC) and Nigerian Football Supporters Club (NFSC) have rejected the allegations towards them.

President of the NFSC Rafiu Ladipo said, "I have been leading this group for decades, and we have never carried a live chicken into any stadium.

"The only things we carry are our musical instruments and we pray. Prayer is the only charm we have. Why should we need a chicken? Maybe someone just wants to deceive them [the Russians]."

President of the NESC Vincent Okumagba echoed the statement of Ladipo but stated that perhaps a fan asked independently.

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play The Super Eagles will count on their supporters for the game against Iceland (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He said, "We read it just like everybody else, and we were a bit surprised. We would never make such a request, and we never did.

"Perhaps somebody on his own decided that he wanted to take a chicken into the stadium for his own purposes, or maybe he is just having fun. But we do not take chickens into the stadium."

"Maybe somebody somewhere did not understand each other properly, I don't know."

After Nigeria's 0-2 loss to Croatia, the Super Eagles supporters will hope cheers the team to bounce back against Iceland on Friday, June 22.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

