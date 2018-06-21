Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 3 things we learnt from Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia

World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Uruguay 1 Vs 0 Saudi Arabia

Uruguay are through to the second round of the 2018 World Cup after beating Saudi Arabia 1-0.

  Published:
Luis Suarez play World Cup 2018:3 things we learnt from Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia (AFP)
Uruguay booked their place in the World Cup round of 16 with the help of Luis Suarez who scored the winner on his 100th international appearance in a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

These are five things we learnt from the Group A encounter.

1. Through to round of 16

Luis Suarez play Uruguay are through to the second round of the 2018 World Cup after beating Saudi Arabia 1-0. (AFP)
 

The 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia now means that Uruguay have joined host Russia in the round of 16. They are the first teams to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup 2018.

2. Group stage elimination headache for Saudi Arabia

After losing their first two games of the 2018 World Cup, Saudi Arabia have been eliminated in the group state.

They have now been eliminated at the Group states in four of the five World Cup tournament they have played in.

They only made the second round at their debut in USA 1994.

3. Winless streak for Saudi Arabia

With the 1-0 loss to Portugal, Saudi Arabia have now failed to win any of their previous 12 World Cup games.

In the two draws and 10 losses, Saudi Arabia have also failed to score in nine of the games.

