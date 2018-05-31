Victor Moses joins Super Eagles camp in London

news

Chelsea star Victor Moses has joined the Super Eagles in London after he was given permission to stay away from camp ahead of the friendly game against DR Congo.

The Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup officially opened on Tuesday, May 22 but Moses stayed back in London after winning the FA Cup title with Chelsea .

The 27-year-old was the only player from the 30-man provisional squad that did not report to camp.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr later revealed that he permitted the player to stay back in London to rest after playing in the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday, May 19.

Moses joined the Super Eagles camp on the morning of Thursday, May 31.

Super Eagles in London

In his absence, the Super Eagles camped in Uyo and later moved to Port Harcourt where they played a 1-1 draw in a friendly game against DR Congo.

A day after the game, the players travelled to Abuja where they met with Muhammadu Buhari and his vice Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, May 30.

The team jetted out to London immediately after meeting Buhari.

Before the trip to London, Rohr dropped four players, Dele Ajiboye, defender Stephen Eze, striker Junior Lokosa and midfielder Uche Agbo from his provisional squad.

Nigeria will face England in their next friendly game on Saturday, June 2.