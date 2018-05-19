news

Super Eagles star Victor Moses on Saturday, May 19 became the seventh Nigerian player to win the FA Cup following Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final.

Moses played 90 minutes as Chelsea beat Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

These are the six other Nigerians to have won the FA Cup title.

1. Daniel Amokachi (Everton: 1995)

Amokachi was the first Nigeria international to play in the FA Cup final, coming on as a 69th-minute substitute for Everton in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at the 1995 final in Wembley.

2. Celestine Babayaro (Chelsea: 2000)

Babayaro like Amokachi was a winner in the 2000 FA Cup final. The left-back played the full 90 minutes as Roberto Di Matteo scored Chelsea’s winning goal against Aston Villa.

3. Kanu Nwankwo (Arsenal: 2002, 2003 and Portsmouth, 2008)

Kanu won four FA Cup during his time in England with Arsenal and Portsmouth.

He got the first of his three FA Cup medals playing in Arsenal 2-0 win over Chelsea. He came in the 81st minute of that game.

Although he won a medal with Arsenal in 2002, he did not play in the final.

In 2008, he got the name King Kanu as he scored the winning goal and played for 87 minutes as Portsmouth beat Cardiff to win the FA Cup. He was named Man of the Match of that final.

4. John Utaka (Portsmouth: 2008)

Utaka was in the winning Portsmouth team of 2008. He was also on the pitch with Kanu as they both helped Portsmouth win the FA Cup final in 2008. Utaka played for 69 minutes before coming off.

5. John Mikel Obi (Chelsea: 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012)

Mikel Obi won three FA Cup titles during his time at Chelsea. The midfielder was on the pitch for the full 120 minutes as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in extra-time time to lift the FA Cup. That was the midfielder’s first of four FA Cup trophies he won with Chelsea.

He was on the pitch from start to finish when Chelsea beat Everton 2-1 to win the 2009 FA Cup final. He missed out at the 2010 final with injury.

He played the full 90 minutes in the 2012 FA Cup final when Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1.

6. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, 2017)

Iwobi won the first trophy of his professional football career when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the 2017 FA Cup title .

Although the 21-year-old didn’t play in the final, he gets an FA Cup medal as an Arsenal player.

7. Victor Moses (Chelsea, 2018)

Moses won it with Chelsea in 2018 to become only the seventh Nigerian player to win the FA Cup title.