Nigeria and Ghana will represent Africa at the FIFA Under 20 women's World Cup

  • Published:
play The Falconet's have qualified for the under-20 World Cup for the ninth successive time (NFF/Twitter)
The Falconets of Nigeria and Ghana's U-20 team will represent Africa at the FIFA Under 20 Women's World Cup.

Nigeria and Ghana booked their places at the world stage after progressing through the last qualifying stage.

The falconets defeated the Basetsana by six unreplied goals in their second leg encounter in Nigeria, which made the scorelline 8 - 0 on  aggregate to advance to their ninth successive U-20 World Cup.

Ghana's under-20 team defeated their Cameroonian counterparts 3 - 0, after a 1 - 1 draw in the first leg, but advanced 4 - 1 on aggregate.

The

 

Both African teams would be aiming at becoming the first African side to win the Women's U-20 World Cup.

 

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will kick off in France from August 7-26 2018.

 

