Nigeria’s U-20 women thrashed their counterparts 6-0 in the second round.
After a 2-0 first leg win in the first leg in South Africa, Nigeria’s U-20 women thrashed their counterparts 6-0 in the second round.
Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo scored a brace each in the game.
Despite a first leg loss, the South African arrived in Nigeria very confident of overturning the two-goal advantage.
Gift, however, opened the scoring in the 5th minute Ajibade doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 21st minute,.
Imo made it 3-0 only five minutes later while Ajibade scored again in the 32nd minute to make it four for Nigeria.
Monday got her brace seven minutes later to give Nigeria a five-goal lead before half-time.
Imo completed her brace in the 73rd minute to seal Nigeria’s qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.
This qualification ensures that Nigeria maintain their record of participating in all every edition of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since it was launched as an U-19 competition in Canada 16 years ago.
The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will kick off in France from August 7-26 2018.