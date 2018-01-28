Home > Sports > Football >

Falconets demolish South Africa to qualify for World Cup

Falconets Nigeria demolish South Africa 5-0 to qualify for World Cup

Nigeria’s U-20 women thrashed their counterparts 6-0 in the second round.

  • Published:
Falconets play Falconets demolish South Africa 5-0 to qualify for World Cup (NFF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Falconets have qualified for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after demolishing South Africa 2-0 in a Benin City on Saturday, January 27.

After a 2-0 first leg win in the first leg in South Africa, Nigeria’s U-20 women thrashed their counterparts 6-0 in the second round.

Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo scored a brace each in the game.

Despite a first leg loss, the South African arrived in Nigeria very confident of overturning the two-goal advantage.

Demolition

Falconets play Falconets demolish South Africa 5-0 to qualify for World Cup (NFF)
 

Gift, however, opened the scoring in the 5th minute Ajibade doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 21st minute,.

Imo made it 3-0 only five minutes later while Ajibade scored again in the 32nd minute to make it four for Nigeria.

Monday got her brace seven minutes later to give Nigeria a five-goal lead before half-time.

Imo completed her brace in the 73rd minute to seal Nigeria’s qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

This qualification ensures that Nigeria maintain their record of participating in all every edition of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since it was launched as an U-19 competition in Canada 16 years ago.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will kick off in France from August 7-26 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ekaette Boniface Being a hermaphrodite is killing this ex-Falconets...bullet
2 Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles stars with the...bullet
3 Nura Mohammed Meet the 15-year-old boy who plays for the Super Eaglesbullet

Related Articles

CAF Awards Super Eagles, Rohr, Falconets lose at African football big night
Falconets Nigeria one step away from FIFA Women U20 World Cup
Florence Omagbemi She has just been nominated for FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year award, but NFF don’t want her anymore
Falconets Nigeria women’s U-20 team to play Tanzania in World Cup qualifiers
Falconets Nigeria’s women's U-20 get N5M for win over Tanzania
Falconets Nigeria’s U-20 women hold Morocco to 1-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Falconets Nigeria's U-20 women beat South Africa 2-0 in World Cup qualifier
Falconets South Africa U-20 women arrive in Benin City ahead of second leg of World Cup qualifier

Football

Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal have been placed with Qatar's Al Rayyan in Group D of the AFC Champions League, meaning they will play home-and-away fixtures despite the kingdom's travel ban on its Gulf neighbour
Football Saudi, UAE football teams denied neutral venues for Qatar clashes
Stuttgart's head coach Hannes Wolf looks around prior to the Bundesliga match against Schalke 04 in Stuttgart on January 27, 2018
Football Stuttgart sack coach Hannes Wolf
Arsenal have lost fear factor for Chelsea
Pulse Opinion Arsenal have lost fear factor for Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker wants to emulate Kanu, Okocha in FA Cup