The Falconets have qualified for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after demolishing South Africa 2-0 in a Benin City on Saturday, January 27.

After a 2-0 first leg win in the first leg in South Africa , Nigeria’s U-20 women thrashed their counterparts 6-0 in the second round.

Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and Anam Imo scored a brace each in the game.

Despite a first leg loss, the South African arrived in Nigeria very confident of overturning the two-goal advantage.

Demolition

Gift, however, opened the scoring in the 5th minute Ajibade doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 21st minute,.

Imo made it 3-0 only five minutes later while Ajibade scored again in the 32nd minute to make it four for Nigeria.

Monday got her brace seven minutes later to give Nigeria a five-goal lead before half-time.

Imo completed her brace in the 73rd minute to seal Nigeria’s qualification to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

This qualification ensures that Nigeria maintain their record of participating in all every edition of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since it was launched as an U-19 competition in Canada 16 years ago.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will kick off in France from August 7-26 2018.