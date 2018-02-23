Top 6 games to look out for this weekend

news

League action resumes in Europe, and here is a list of the matches to keep you entertained this weekend (February 23 - 25).

Saturday, February 24

1. Barcelona Vs Girona - La Liga (8:45pm)

This may not look like an exciting game on paper, but trust me a Catalan derby is always fun to watch.

High flying Barcelona take on Catalan neighbours Girona at the Camp Nou after a tough Champions League fixture with Chelsea in midweek.

Girona have already shocked Real Madrid this season and fatigue to Barca players could play a huge part in this.

Sunday, February 24

2. Manchester United Vs Chelsea - Premier League (3:05pm)

Manchester United versus Chelsea is always a big game, more importantly when both teams are in the mix for Champions League places, second placed United welcome fourth placed Chelsea to Old Trafford with just three points separating both sides.

Both sides have an abundance of attacking talent, but Chelsea will be buoyed by their mid week draw with Barcelona, especially as forwards Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud were rested.

The added spice of the tension between Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, makes this the match to watch this weekend.

3. Arsenal Vs Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final (5:30pm)

On any other weekend this would be the match of the weekend, but given Manchester City's superior talent in every department and Arsenal's propensity to implode certain times, this game takes a back seat to the Chelsea and Manchester United game.

However, this should be a very interesting encounter as every final should give the fans of both sides, nervy moments.

For City, after elimination from the FA Cup, the Caraboa Cup assures a double and possibly treble since the premier league is already wrapped up

For Arsenal, this could make or mar their season, already eight points adrift the Champions League, out of the FA Cup, and with Atletico, Dortmund, Napoli still in contention in the Europa League, the Carabao Cup is their best chance of a silverware.

4. Roma Vs AC Milan - Serie A (8:45pm)

For lovers of the Italian Serie A, a clash between Champions League chasing Roma and a resurgent AC Milan side should produce fireworks.

The Gennaro Gattuso revolution has seen Milan pick up 16 points from a possible 18, however they face a stern test from Roma who will hope to bounce back from defeat in the Champions League in midweek.

5. Sevilla Vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga (8:45pm)

Sevilla were unable to beat Manchester United in midweek, however will fancy their chances when they host Atletico at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Atletico are on a good run of form and are through to the next stage of the Europa League, but if Sevilla want to compete in the Champions League next season a victory is needed to close the seven point gap to fourth placed Valencia.

This should be a very attacking game, with opportunities at both ends, sit down and enjoy.

6. Paris Saint Germain Vs Marseille - Ligue 1 (9:00pm)

It is first versus third in France, as PSG welcome Marseille to the Parc des Princes for the Le Classico or Derby de France.

Expect fireworks when two of the biggest teams in France face-off, Neymar's sending off in the last fixture should give it the return fixture an added edge.

The attacking talents of Kylian Mbappe, Florain Thauvin and Dimitri Payet will be on display, sit down and be entertained.