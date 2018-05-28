Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles Vs DR Congo starting line up game updates

Nigeria Vs DR Congo Starting line up Super Eagles vs DR Congo, Live game updates

The Startling XI of Nigeria vs DR Congo and Live updates of the game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play Follow live updates as the Super Eagles take on DR Congo (Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles of Nigeria vs DR Congo starting XI and game updates scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday, May 28, Kick off: 5PM Nigerian time.

The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup play The Super Eagles are at home against DR Congo (Twitter)

 

Super Eagles starting lineup

Starting XI (4-3-3): Uzoho, Ebuehi, Ekong, Balogun, Echiejile; Onazi, Etebo, Joel Obi; Lokosa, Iheanacho, Simy

Goalkeeper: Uzoho

Defence: Ebuehi, Ekong, Balogun, Echiejile;

Midfield: Onazi, Etebo, Joel Obi;

Attack: Lokosa, Iheanacho, Simy

 

Bench:  Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye

Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu,Stephen Eze

Mikel Obi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Mikel Agu

Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,  Moses Simon,

DR Congo starting lineup

Possible starting XI: (4-3-3) :

Goalkeeper: Joël Kiassumbua

Defence:  Chancel Mbemba, Chadrac Akolo, Aaron Tshibola, Christian Luyindama,

Midfield: Wilfred Moke, Gaël Kakuta, Harrison Manzala

Attack: Ndombe Mubele, Cédric Bakambu, Britt Assombalonga

DR Congo squad play DR Congo aim another victory over the Super Eagles (Newsweek)

 

Bench : Nicaise Kudimbana, Parfait Mandanda

Issama Mpeko, Jordan Ikoko, Fabrice Nsakala, Glody Ngonda, Chris Mavinga, Yannick Bangala Litombo, Gabriel Zakuani

Jacques Maghoma, Taguy Ndombele,, Neeskens Kebano, Paul Jose Mpoku.

Chadrack Akolo, Harrison Manzala, Jordan Botaka, Yeni N'Gbakoto,,Benik Afobe, Kabongo Kasongo, Ben Malango, Rick Tulenge.

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Updates

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for...bullet
2 Super Eagles More injuries hit Rohr’s men and how players spent...bullet
3 Nigeria vs DR Congo 5 players that can spoil Eagles farewell match...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria vs DR Congo 5 players that can spoil Eagles farewell match at home
Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal against Atletico Madrid
Yannick Bolasie Everton star to miss Super Eagles Vs DR Congo friendly
Nigeria vs DR Congo Past meeting result, Super Eagles 5 Leopards 3
AS Roma Italian side show support for Super Eagles for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Femi Thomas Goalkeeper praised for performance against Atletico Madrid
GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid
GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid
Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madrid
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League final

Football

Loris Karius
Champions League Scholes slams Salah, Karius for crying against Real Madrid
Alex Iwobi
Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World Cup kits
The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Nigeria Vs DR Congo Time of game and where to watch
Lionel Messi warned fans that Argentina are not favourites for the World Cup
Football We aren't the best nor the favourites, Messi warns Argentina fans