news

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has stated that it is a pity to miss out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

Simon was among the 30-man provisional list of players called up by technical adviser Gernot Rohr for the summer tournament.

The 22-year-old played a key role in the qualification series and was on course to make the final 23-man list for the World Cup until an unfortunate injury ruled him out of contention.

Moses took to his official Instagram account to rue the missed opportunity but wished the Super Eagles all the best in Russia.

“I will like to thank all my fans for the love, support and prayers during this trying time, you all are amazing people it’s just a pity that I couldn’t make it to #Russia but man proposes but God disposes. I will definitely be back soon stronger and better.

“To #supereagles I wish u all d best of luck in Russia go and make us proud.”

The Super Eagles are camped in Austria where they will take on the Czech Republic in another friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6.

Moses is expected to be recalled to the Super Eagles for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles on Friday, September 7.