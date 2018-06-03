Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr names his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has dropped fullback Ola Aina and midfielder Mikel Agu as he named his final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr had cut his initial 30-man provisional squad to 26 while injury ruled Moses Simon out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After the game against England on Saturday, June 2, Super Eagles boss further cut the squad to the final 23-man ahead of the 2018 World Cup leaving out Aina and Agu.

Aina has made just five Super Eagles appearances since his debut in October 2017.