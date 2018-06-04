Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi responds to criticism

Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance

Onazi's performance against England was heavily criticised, here is his response.

Ogenyi Onazi, Raheem Sterling and Shehu Abdulahi play Ogenyi Onazi has responded to the criticism he suffered after the England game (Instagram/Ogenyi Onazi)
Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has responded to the criticism he received following Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to England in an international friendly game played on Saturday, June 2.

The Super Eagles performance during the first half was rated by many football loving Nigerians as very poor which the English capitalised upon scoring two first-half goals from Gary Cahill, Harry Kane.

The performance improved in the second half as Gernot Rohr brought in a total of six new players in the second half and despite Alex Iwobi scoring an early goal the Super Eagles could not get an equalizer.

Nigerian took to Twitter and labelled Onazi as the 'scapegoat' for the defeat, blaming him for a poor shift which led to one of the goals conceded.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles had a poor first half performance against England (Twitter/NFF)

The 25-year-old has however responded through a message on his official Instagram handle.

Onazi admitted that his performance in the game was below par but is positive that the heavy criticism which he has suffered will spur him to produce better performances in subsequent games.

The message said, “Saturday’s outing was disappointing from me and I know it was not the best from me due to reasons I could not lay my hands on but it is a process one has to pass through to get better, a lot of critics and lots of blames yes I know but it can only come once in a while.

 

“Critics can only make me better I can’t run away from it but to learn and get better. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the super eagles    preparation for the World Cup is still on to get us in sharp. #supereaglesofnigeria.”

The Super Eagles are camped in Austria and Onazi will hope to get an opportunity to impress when Nigeria take on the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6 before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

