Premier League outfit Arsenal have congratulated midfielder Alex Iwobi for making the Super Eagles 23-man list to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iwobi who plays in the Premier League for Arsenal was included in the final list for the tournament by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr on Saturday, June 3.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role for the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualification series and again as he scored the winning goal against Zambia which guaranteed Nigeria’s spot at the tournament.

Arsenal sent a congratulatory message to Iwobi on the club’s official Twitter handle, responding to a tweet by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) that revealed the list of 23 players for the tournament.

The message said, “Yes @alexiwobi – big congratulations!” Arsenal was quoted on their verified Twitter handle.”

Iwobi has been a key figure in the Super Eagles midfield and became the first player to score against England as Nigeria lost 1-2 in an international friendly encounter played on Saturday, June 2.

He is part of the Super Eagles team in Austria preparing for the next friendly against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

The Arsenal midfielder has made a total of 18 appearances for the Super Eagles and contributed five goals.