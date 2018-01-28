Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles striker Emenike attracts interest from Turkish League.

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker attracts interest from Turkish League

Emmanuel Emenike has emerged as a transfer target for a host of Turkish Clubs

  • Published:
Emmanuel Emenike play Emmanuel Emenike is a subject of interest in Turkey (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images))
Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike is attracting interest from the Turkish Super Lig.

The 30-year-old Nigerian International has been linked with move to Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Emenike has also emerged as a transfer target for another Turkish Side Istanbul Başakşehir who are interested in bringing the forward on loan for the next six months with a potential buy.

According to reports from the Turkish press, Emenike is wanted by Alanyaspor to replace Brazilian striker Vagner Love who is on the verge of joining another Turkish side Beskitas this winter transfer window.

Emenike joined Greek side Olympiacos in the 2017 summer transfer window from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Emmanuel Emenike play Emmanuel Emenike moved to Olympiacos from Fenerbache in the summer (instagram)

 

He has scored a total of nine goals in 37 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Emenike boasts wealth of experience as he has played for MP Black Aces, Cape Town, Karabükspor, Fenerbahçe, Spartak Moscow, Al Ain, West Ham United, before his move to Olympiacos.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

