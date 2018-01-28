news

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike is attracting interest from the Turkish Super Lig.

The 30-year-old Nigerian International has been linked with move to Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Emenike has also emerged as a transfer target for another Turkish Side Istanbul Başakşehir who are interested in bringing the forward on loan for the next six months with a potential buy.

According to reports from the Turkish press, Emenike is wanted by Alanyaspor to replace Brazilian striker Vagner Love who is on the verge of joining another Turkish side Beskitas this winter transfer window.

Emenike joined Greek side Olympiacos in the 2017 summer transfer window from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

He has scored a total of nine goals in 37 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Emenike boasts wealth of experience as he has played for MP Black Aces, Cape Town, Karabükspor, Fenerbahçe, Spartak Moscow, Al Ain, West Ham United, before his move to Olympiacos.