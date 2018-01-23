news

Alexis Sanchez has completed a switch from Arsenal to Europa League champions Manchester United.

This opinion piece explains that this move was a desperate act from Manchester United to cover for their short comings this season.

Manchester United have not had the season they expected

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho brought in Romelu Lukaku from Everton and also took Nemanja Matic from champions Chelsea in the summer, and they looked set to make a push for the league title.

However, Mourinho's men couldn't sustain their blistering start to the season, and they find themselves out of the title race in January, 12 points behind an outstanding Manchester City.

As if things couldn't get worse they got knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship outfit Bristol City, hence a frustrated Mourinho ranted to the press that the excess of £246 million he has spent is 'not enough'.

In a bid to appease the manager and the fans the United hierarchy decided all of a sudden to broker an exchange deal for Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan .

Alexis Sanchez is a good Player but not the Messiah

Even though the Chilean has been linked with a reunion with his former manager Pep Guardiola since last summer, beating City to his signing is a statement, but will not cover the cracks in this United team.

Alexis is a top class player no doubt, but his signing will not make up for the difference of 12 points at the top of the table neither will it make United a more potent attacking force than City, and it certainly wont stop Manchester City from having over 60% of the ball when both sides meet in the return fixture.

United must accept the fact that Manchester City are no longer the 'Noisy Neighbours' but rather the dominant force capable of stripping United of their place at the pinnacle of English Football.

Conclusion

Manchester United, offered crazy wages to lure a 29-year-old Alexis away from City. A move that could soon backfire with younger players in Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard all due contract renewals.

If United haven't learnt anything, big money signings of Angel Di Maria, Pogba, Lukaka which have all been efforts to catch up to City are not the antidote.

Manchester City may not have signed Sanchez but in Kevin Debruyne and David Silva they have the best midfield in the league, and with Sergio Aguero they have one of the leagues best goal poachers.

Although, the signing of Alexis Sanchez will reinvigorate the Manchester United squad and provide a renewed sense of belief for the supporters, it does not make United a better team than City.

The euphoria surrounding Sanchez's arrival will fade away soon as City are on course of league and are building a dynasty to rule England and Europe at large.

Ed Woodward has yet again brought in a big signing, however this is a signing of desperation rather than necessity, because one can only imagine what would have been beyond Manchester City if they brought in Sanchez.