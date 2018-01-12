news

Premier league neighbors Manchester United and Manchester City are set for war over the signing of Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean international has been continuously linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium after Arsenal rejected a £50 million bid for him in the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have proposed bigger wages than Manchester City and are also willing to infuse midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a bid for the want away forward whose contract runs out in the summer.

This move comes as a twist to events, given that Pep Guardiola's has not been shy of his admiration for Sanchez, who has been a potential target for Manchester City to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus.

It could be that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are playing mind games in order to frustrate City’s effort in signing their target.

However, given Manchester United struggles this season the capture of Sanchez would be great addition as well as motivation if they beat City to his signature.

Pulse sports will continue to monitor developments as regards Sanchez's impending departure away from the Emirates.