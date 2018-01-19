news

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Rivers United have been ranked higher than some Premier League sides which include Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

In the IFFHS ranking, the River State sponsored side shared the 221st spot in the world, with UAE side Al Ain FC, Argentine side CA Boca Juniors, German side Hertha BSC, Panionios FC of Greece, Slovakian side ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Brazilian side São Paulo FC.

The Nigerian side had a total of 86 points which surprisingly had them rank higher than some well known teams across Europe.

The Port Harcourt-based side also ranks above German sides Wolfsburg, Hamburger, Mainz, Augsburg and Koln. and other European sides such as Real Betis, West Ham, Montpellier, Stade Rennais.

European champions Real Madrid won the IFFHS Award as they were ranked on top for the year 2017, ahead of heavyweights, Gremio of Brazil, rivals Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.