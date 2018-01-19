Home > Sports > Football >

Rivers United Rank higher than Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth

Rivers United NPFL club rank higher than Stoke City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth

Rivers United have been ranked by the IFFHS higher than club sides in Europe and South America

NPFL outfit Rivers United have been ranked higher than Premier League sides Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Stoke City.
Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Rivers United have been ranked higher than some Premier League sides which include Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

In the IFFHS ranking, the River State sponsored side shared the 221st spot in the world, with UAE side Al Ain FC, Argentine side CA Boca Juniors, German side Hertha BSC, Panionios FC of Greece, Slovakian side ŠK Slovan Bratislava and  Brazilian side São Paulo FC.

play Are Nigerian side Rivers United better than Bournemouth? (Youtube)

 

The Nigerian side had a total of 86 points which surprisingly had them rank higher than some well known teams across Europe.

The Port Harcourt-based side also ranks above German sides Wolfsburg, Hamburger, Mainz, Augsburg and Koln. and other European sides such as Real Betis, West Ham, Montpellier, Stade Rennais.

play Can Peter Crouch and teammates beat Rivers United? (The Sentinel)

 

European champions Real Madrid won the IFFHS Award as they were ranked on top for the year 2017, ahead of heavyweights, Gremio of Brazil, rivals Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Rivers United lost their match against Champions Plateau United in Matchday two of the NPFL.

